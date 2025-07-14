He Was a Patriot, Soldier, Statesman -Tinubu Mourns the Passing of Buhari

Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the death of former President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), GCFR, who passed away today at the age of 82 in a hospital in the United Kingdom.

President Bola Tinubu, in an official statement on Monday, described Buhari as “a patriot, soldier and statesman” whose life was defined by service, discipline and national commitment.

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), GCFR, my predecessor,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu recalled Buhari’s leadership as Head of State from 1984 to 1985 and as a two-term democratic president from 2015 to 2023.

“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn,” he said.

In tribute to the late leader, Tinubu has directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across Nigeria for seven days beginning today.

Additionally, an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will be held on Tuesday, July 15, solely in honour of the former president.

President Tinubu also announced that the Federal Government will accord President Buhari full state honours “befitting his towering contributions to our country.”

President Tinubu condoled with Aisha Buhari, the late president’s wife, their children, the people of Daura, and Katsina State, praying for Allah’s forgiveness and for Buhari’s soul to find peace in Al-Jannah Firdaus.