Anambra Govt Seeks More Support as Philanthropist Opens Free Tuition School

The Anambra Government believes the support of wealthy individuals in the State will go a long way toward advancing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision of promoting the human development of the less privileged through his free education programme.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, made this known during her visit to John-Angel School in Umuawulu. The school was founded by a prominent son of the state, High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi, with the goal of providing quality education to children in need.

Ndubuisi established the school, which is the first of its kind, to train the children without a dime to be paid in support of Soludo’s free education program.

Commissioner Udeh, who said the visit was part of the Ministry’s efforts to assess the school’s impact, praised Ndubuisi for his philanthropic efforts and noted his commitment to ensuring that children who could not afford quality education had access to it.

She highlighted his selfless contributions, including providing school uniforms, textbooks, bags, sandals, writing materials, tuition, and more, all of which have made the school a beacon of hope for underprivileged children.

“True wealth is not defined by how much one has for oneself or one’s immediate family, but by how much one contributes to improving the lives of others,” said Professor Udeh.

She encouraged the benefiting students to take full advantage of the educational opportunities available, emphasizing that they hold the power to shape their futures.

The Commissioner also appealed to other hi-net-worth citizens of the state to partner with the state government in education to ensure that the different needs of school children are met.

Earlier, Chief Ndubuisi thanked the Governor and the education team for transforming Anambra’s education system.

He particularly commended the administration for hiring 8,150 teachers, a historic achievement for the state.

The philanthropist appealed to the government for continued support, supervision, and teacher deployment to local schools in Umuawulu and surrounding areas, highlighting the need for a more significant government presence.

Also speaking, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Idiako lauded the benefactor’s dedication to education and human development, particularly his contributions to local schools, such as the ongoing renovation of the burnt Holy Cross High School in Umuawulu, a project valued at over N40 million.

The visit concluded with the presentation of exercise books donated by Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, and Anambra First Lady, Dr. Nonye Soludo, to the students by the Commissioner.