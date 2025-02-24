APC Slams Adeleke, Says Osun LG Poll Illegal As PDP Sweeps 30 LGAs

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Local Government election conducted last Saturday in Osun State by Gov. Ademola Adeleke as a sham, illegal, unconstitutional and waste of public funds

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, on Sunday in Abuja, the party also decried that Governor Adeleke risked inciting violence by the election in which his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the councillorship and chairmanship seats.

The statement, noted that the election was held in defiance of court rulings.

“In blatant disregard for the rule of law and a valid judgment of the Court of Appeal, Gov. Adeleke conducted the election on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025,” Morka said.

Morka recalled that the Court of Appeal ruling of February 10 reinstated Local Government officials dismissed by Adeleke’s executive order, with the decision striking down a Federal High Court ruling from November 2022.

He maintained that the Court of Appeal’s judgment nullified the previous ruling and reinstated the officials until the end of their term in October 2025.

The APC Spokesman further berated Adeleke’s actions in appointing illegal caretaker committees, violating Section 7(1) of the Constitution, arguing that the APC showed restraint and respect for the court’s decision.

Morka questioned why Adeleke, who swore to uphold the Constitution, failed to abide by a valid court order and termed the election a “sham” that wasted public funds and risked inciting violence.

He emphasized that the governor must respect the law and the rights of the Osun people, calling on local government workers to peacefully continue their duties under the judicially reinstated officials.

Morka also urged security agencies to remain vigilant to prevent further unrest and called for the Federal Government to ensure that only democratically elected and judicially certified officials received local government funds in Osun.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all 30 chairmanship and 332 councillorship seats in the local government election held on Saturday in Osun.

Mr Hashim Abioye, Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), announced the results on state-owned television, Osun Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), in Osogbo.

Abioye stated that 18 political parties participated in the election.

“I want to announce that the local council election, conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), has been successfully concluded.

“It was conducted in compliance with constitutional provisions, extant laws, regulations and guidelines.

“The election was held to fill vacancies in 332 wards and 30 local government areas of Osun State,” Abioye added.

He said 18 political parties contested, and the results have been submitted to the commission.

According to him, from the available results, PDP candidates in all 332 wards emerged as winners.

“Their names are listed in the schedule to this text. As Chief Returning Officer, I hereby declare each one duly elected chairmen and councillors of their respective areas.

“The results are available for anyone interested in certified true copies.

“For the 30 local government areas of Osun State, PDP candidates won all the seats,” he said.

Abioye apologised to the media for the commission’s failure to provide accreditation tags for election coverage.

He alleged that security agencies sealed the commission’s office, where the materials were kept.

Recall that the main opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had earlier announced its withdrawal from the election.