CBN Governor Pushes for Stronger Nigeria-Saudi Economic Ties

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said in a statement issued on Sunday that it is committed to strengthening economic cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced this during a courtesy visit to the apex bank’s offices by Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria Faisal bin Ibrahim Alghamdi and his delegation.

Cardoso underlined the value of developing collaborations in important areas that propel economic expansion throughout the meeting and stated that the CBN is still dedicated to pursuing projects that strengthen bilateral connections.

The Central Bank of Nigeria is still dedicated to developing alliances that would strengthen Saudi Arabia’s and Nigeria’s economic relations. The governor of the CBN said, “We will keep looking into opportunities that provide real advantages for both countries.”

Cardoso also expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for hosting the recently concluded AIUla event, which was organised by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in association with the Riyadh Regional Office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Saudi Arabia Keen To Strengthen Ties With Nigeria

Alghamdi, for his part, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s interest in deepening economic ties with Nigeria and conveyed gratitude for the CBN’s cordial reception.

He emphasised the Kingdom’s willingness to work together in key areas like agriculture, water connection, and renewable energy.

Alghamdi said, “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Nigeria and investigate opportunities that will benefit both countries and advance their prosperity.”

According to the statement, the visit is another development in the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria as both countries look to capitalise on their advantages for stability and long-term economic progress.

