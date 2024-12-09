Professional Plumbers Target Improved Services to Southeast Homeowners at Anambra Meeting

In a bid to ensure quality services for homeowners, plumbers and other building professionals across Southeast Nigeria converged on Onitsha, Anambra state, on Sunday to discuss real-world plumbing challenges and propose solutions.

The educative interaction, held at the Five Star Restaurant Hall, GRA, Onitsha, with the theme ‘Celebrating Mastery and Partnership, offered the plumbers the opportunity to upgrade their skills with hands-on training and interaction with top engineers.

The event, driven by technology solutions, showcased how to solve common issues like pipe leaks, bathroom odor, and rusting faucets and revealed tips on delivering quality, durable plumbing for homeowners.

Mr Nzubechukwu Ibe, one of the directors of TUFF Plumb and event organizers, said from its inception that TUFF was born a brand that rejects mediocrity and embraces excellence.

According to him, the TUFF brand today represents durability, innovation, and trust.

“Our products-from whirlpools and faucets to PPR pipes, shower enclosures, jacuzzi bathtubs, faucets, electric towel rail, flexibles, angle valves and stainless floor drains-are crafted to global standards,” he said.

Ibe also reflected on the company’s humble beginnings, which began in 1972 at the Bridge Head Market in Onitsha.

“Jabros Industries Limited was founded by Mr.Jonathan Anagor Ibe–fondly known as Jabros- a man whose vision for excellence set the stage for a transformative journey.

“The late 1990s brought about a seismic shift in the business landscape. The rise of the internet opened doors to foreign markets, but also unleashed a wave of substandard products, undermining the quality that Jabros Industries stood for.

“Built to withstand time, International Standard Organization (ISO) certified and backed us by warranties of up to 50 years,” he said.

He continued, “As we look ahead, we remain unshaken in our resolve; to lead the industry with products that inspire confidence and deliver unmatched performance.

“TUFF is not just about plumbing, it is about building a legacy where every drop of water flows through systems designed to last for generations.”

During the discussion panel, one of the resource persons, Engr. Ikenna Jude Michael provided insights on some of the challenges that lead to poor swimming pool drainage, saying, “When the drainage of a surface pump is far, it may be difficult for the water to drain.”

Responding to questions from the participants, he clarified that some of the houses that experience wall leakages may result from bad work from the plumber, using substandard materials, or the tiler doing poor work on the wall.

Another guest speaker, Prof Olusegun Sogbesan, while commending TUFF for providing value and quality, decried the incessant building collapse in the country due to substandard building materials.

He urged Tuff Plumb and other building professionals to continue to provide solutions to the challenge.

In a presentation, Engr Ada Ikebuilo emphasized the need to use professionals in building, saying, “Materials are not enough; if those handling the project are not skillful, it is a waste of resources.”

Some plumbers who participated in the programme hailed Tuff Plumb for the incisive session and assured the company of their continued patronage.

Highlights of the event include the presentation of rewards to partners and customers, with various prizes, such as a Generator set, a Tuff Welding Machine, Bags of Rice, and Smartphones.

