FG Reaffirms Commitment to a Business-Friendly Economy

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has reiterated the Federal Government’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Mr. Mohammed Manga, the Director of Information and Public Relations at the ministry, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Edun made the remarks during a strategic meeting with the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, where discussions centered on strengthening private sector involvement in economic growth.

He emphasized that the government’s goal is to create a secure and enabling environment to attract private sector investments, which will, in turn, drive national economic development.

According to the minister, the initiative aims to unlock new economic opportunities and generate employment for the nation’s youth.

Edun affirmed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to policies that promote enterprise growth and create a conducive business landscape.

He further stated that the Federal Government will continue to implement supportive policies and reforms that will empower the private sector, foster innovation, and accelerate sustainable economic growth.

With the government’s commitment to an investment-friendly climate and the private sector’s willingness to engage, Edun expressed optimism that Nigeria is on the path to achieving long-term economic transformation.

He highlighted the partnership between the government and Dangote Group as a crucial step toward harnessing the country’s vast economic potential.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Chairman of MRS Oil & Gas, Sayyu Dantata, and the Special Adviser to the Minister, Maryam Ibrahim.