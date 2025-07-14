Anambra Council boss targets improved services at PHCs with distribution of medical equipment

The Chairman, Orumba South Local Government Council in Anambra State, Shedrack Azubuike has distributed modern medical equipment to 18 Primary healthcare facilities in the area.

The medical equipment includes anti-shock garments, baby cots, fetoscopes, pulse oximeters, delivery sets, suction machines, hospital beds, drip stands, MUAC tapes, ward screens and other basic health equipment.

Speaking during the presentation of the equipment over the weekend, Azubuike said the equipment was supplied to assist in delivery of quality healthcare services across the Council area.

He said the equipment would enhance the diagnostic and treatment capabilities of the health centres.

He said, “This distribution is intended to support Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare system in the state.

“It will help our PHCs operate effectively and reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, which remain a major focus for the state government.

“This effort is not just about equipment, it is about saving lives, improving health outcomes, reducing patient referral times, and building a healthier Orumba South.”

A community health extension worker, Nneka Ibeh, who spoke on behalf of the health officers, confirmed receipt of the equipment across the 18 primary healthcare centres in the area.

She expressed gratitude to the LG chairman for the gesture, assuring that the equipment would be used to cater for the health needs of the people.

Meanwhile, the LG boss has awarded N1 million each to two young entrepreneurs to support their business proposals, foster innovation and enhance their potential to make a local impact.

“This is an investment in the future of Orumba South, not just a donation. It is a vote of confidence in the entrepreneurial spirit of our youth.

“We must continue to support those who are ready to build, create and contribute meaningfully to our economy,” he said.

The beneficiaries, Mr Sunday Ezulike and Mr Arinze Eze appreciated the support, promising judicious use of the funds to expand their ventures and give back to the community.