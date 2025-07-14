Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Stance, a Legacy- NOA DG, Issa-Onilu

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Monday urged Nigerians to ensure strict compliance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that the national flag be flown at half-mast for seven (7) days in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The demise of the former president was announced on Sunday in a statement by the family, which said the octogenarian died in a London hospital.

As a mark of honour, President Tinubu had directed that the national flag be flown at half mast across the country for seven days, as the country mourns the departed leader.

In a statement on Monday, the NOA DG said the National Orientation Agency (NOA) joins millions of Nigerians in mourning the passing of the former Nigerian leader, who he said, left an indelible mark on the nation’s political and moral landscape.

He revealed that the NOA will monitor and ensure compliance across public institutions nationwide with the President’s directive.

Issa-Onilu called on private organisations and citizens to participate in the act of national mourning as a tribute to the former President’s legacy.

“This moment of national loss calls for reflection and recognition of a man who served Nigeria with conviction, courage, and a deep commitment to integrity.

“His tenure in public service, both as a military and civilian leader, was underscored by a vision for national renewal, anti-corruption, and strong institutions.

“The Agency encourages all citizens to honour the former President not only through this gesture, but by living out the ideals of patriotism, discipline, and service which he championed throughout his life.

“This act of collective remembrance is not just ceremonial; it is a national symbol of gratitude, mourning, and respect.

“As we lower our flags, may we lift up our shared hopes for a stronger and more united Nigeria,” the statement said.