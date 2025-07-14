Ngige Hails Buhari as Patriot Who Fought Insecurity and Reshaped Nigeria’s Economy

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has lauded the late President Muhammadu Buhari as a “true patriot” and a leader who made significant strides in stabilizing Nigeria’s economy and security during his time in office.

Speaking in an interview with AriseNews, monitored by The News Chronicle on Monday, Ngige defended Buhari’s legacy, stating that while the former president inherited a recession, his administration laid down key economic and infrastructural foundations.

“The downstream oil sector saw major progress, especially with the Petroleum Industry Bill. Roads and other infrastructure projects moved forward under him,” Ngige said.

On security, the former Anambra State governor insisted Buhari curbed the tide of terror: “People forget churches were being bombed in Abuja and 14 local governments were under Boko Haram control in the North East. He turned that around.”

Ngige also highlighted Buhari’s leadership style, commending his hands-off approach that gave ministers autonomy.

“He believed in letting his team work. He didn’t micromanage or encourage corruption,” he said.

Reflecting on Buhari’s historic 2015 win over incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, Ngige urged today’s opposition to emulate the disciplined coalition that brought Buhari to power.