Copa del Rey: Madrid Run Riot Against Deportiva to Book Spot in Round of 16

Real Madrid ran riot against fourth-tier Spanish club Deportiva to reach the final 16 of the Copa del Rey competition.

Real Madrid put five past the vulnerable team at Estadio Municipal Cartagonova (Cartagena).

Madrid’s perfection started in the first half, already taking a 3-0 lead with goals from Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Arda Güler.

The destruction by Los Blancos continued in the second half, with Arda Güler completing a brace and Luka Modrić adding his name to the score sheet as the game concluded 5-0 at full time.

Real Madrid will be present at the draw on Thursday, where they will find out their opponent for the round of 16. Last year, they faced neighbors and rivals Atlético Madrid.

