Anambra APC Guber Primary: Ozigbo files Lawsuit Challenging Ukachukwu’s Victory

Former governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Valentine Ozigbo, has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Awka, challenging the legitimacy of the APC gubernatorial primary conducted on April 5, 2025, in Anambra State.

The suit, which names the APC, Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants, seeks to nullify Ukachukwu’s nomination and compel the party to recognise Ozigbo as the rightful candidate.

Recall that Ozigbo came second in the said primary which took place in Awka.

Ozigbo, a respected business leader, in an accompanying personal statement titled ‘For a Future Worth Fighting For,’ criticised the April 5 primary, describing it as a ‘well-scripted illusion.’

Insisting that he decided to challenge the process, not for self, but for truth, for justice, and for Anambra people, Mr Ozigbo emphasized that the April 5, 2025 exercise was not a primary election.

He revealed that a contrived delegate list filled with names unfamiliar to even the most seasoned party leaders was used for the guber primary, while the authentic APC members were locked out in the chaotic environment.

“No accreditation, no order; just thugs, violence, and a herd of hired hands masquerading as delegates,” he regretted.

He further alleged that Mr Ukachukwu failed to meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the APC constitution to be able to run under the APC in the first place, yet, the party machinery was twisted to serve his ambition.

“The originating summons asks the court to determine whether the APC violated its rules by allowing Ukachukwu’s candidacy.

“Now, Ukachukwu parades himself, declaring the theatre of deceit that April 5 represents as ‘free and fair.’ It is an insult to the intelligence of our people and a stain on the integrity of our party.

“While he fiddles like Emperor Nero, APC in Anambra is burning. The house is on fire; mass resignations, lawsuits, broken trust, and the so-called candidate dances, oblivious to the smoke and embers.

“To be clear, I am not desperate for power. I am not asking for favours. I seek only what is just, and what is right,” Ozigbo posited.

Filed through his legal team led by Umeh Kalu, SAN, and B.C. Igwilo, SAN, the suit includes supporting documentation from the party’s constitution, internal communications, and delegate registers.

The legal action comes amid turmoil within the Anambra APC, which has seen a wave of resignations from LGA and Ward chairmen, ward executives, and several defections in the aftermath of the disputed primary.

Mr Ozigbo concluded his statement with a broader reflection on the need for democratic accountability and integrity in party processes.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Awka is yet to assign a date for hearing on the matter.