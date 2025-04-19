Not Even if He Wears Jesus’ Garment! -Seyi Law Vows Never to Support Peter Obi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, isn’t holding back on his feelings — and this time, the fire is directed straight at former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

In a recent interview on The Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast, the comedian opened up about why he has firmly shut the door on ever supporting Obi’s presidential ambitions. The reason? The Obidient movement.

Seyi Law, who has been a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu, revealed that his family — including his wife and children — were cyberbullied by some Obidients for not aligning with their political views. And that, he says, is a line you don’t cross.

“The moment you cross that boundary from me to my children, mother, and wife — there is no forgiveness,” he said.

While he claims he doesn’t hold on to anger for too long, he made it clear that Obi’s refusal to publicly caution his supporters is unforgivable in his books.

“Let Peter Obi wear the garment of Jesus Christ today — he will never get my support,” Seyi declared, adding that any movement that doesn’t tolerate free thinking is nothing short of a cult.

This isn’t the first time Seyi Law has clashed with online critics over his political stance, but his recent comments take the drama to a whole new level.

The question now is: should public figures be held accountable for the actions of their followers? And at what point does fandom turn into fanaticism?