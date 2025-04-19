33-Year-Old Man who killed 15-Year-Old student and raped his sister, arrested in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command, with the support of the Nnewi Community, has arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy and raping his sister.

The unfortunate incident happened at Unubi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the State over the week.

It was gathered that the suspect invaded the residence of a teacher couple, Mr. and Mrs. Nwokedi in the community on Tuesday night and gruesomely shot their 15-year-old son, Somtochukwu Nwokedi, after which he also raped the sister.

The suspect, who was said to be masked during his wicked mission, armed with a pump-action gun, scaled the fence of the family’s compound and shot the boy at close range in the chest immediately he sighted him.

He thereafter, grabbed Somtochukwu’s sister and raped her to his satisfaction, after which he escaped through the same route he came.

Information obtained from close sources to the family reveals that the deceased Somto, an SS1 student of Monsignor Memorial Secondary School, Nnewi, had just returned home on Sunday (two days before the incident) to spend the Easter holidays with his parents, who are both teachers in the community.

He was also said to be a former student of St. Charles College, Onitsha, and was described by family members as a brilliant and promising child.

“We need justice,” Somto’s elder brother repeatedly said in tears, while also confirming that the police had been notified and were already investigating the case.

The Councilor representing Unubi Ward, Hon. Nduka Nchidem, also confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, further reaffirming that the police are already on the matter.

When contacted on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the unfortunate incident and further revealed that the suspect had been arrested.

According to him, the suspect, identified as Chidiebere Mbene, is currently in police custody and is undergoing interrogation.

SP Ikenga assured that further information would be communicated as the investigation progresses, while also re-assuring the Command’s commitment to bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu has commended the Nnewi community for their collaboration with the Police in apprehending the suspect, who he described as a serial rapist.

The collaboration he noted, showcases the effectiveness of community policing and the importance of public cooperation in maintaining law and order.

The CP directed the immediate transfer of the Case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for a comprehensive investigation.