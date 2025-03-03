Anambra 2025: Ozigbo defies alleged Assassination warning, says Mission divinely inspired

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has responded to a prophecy which warned of a plot to kidnap and assassinate a gubernatorial aspirant named ‘Val.’

The prophecy was given recently by Evangelist Ebuka Obi of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO).

In a statement on Saturday, Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, said he remained undaunted by the revealed plot, declaring his trust in God and reaffirming his commitment to the political mission ahead.

Ozigbo dismissed fear, stating that his campaign was divinely inspired and guided by faith, adding that God is his shield.

He insisted that his political movement is about him, but about Anambra’s destiny, about a people who refuse to be silenced, about restoring dignity, security, and prosperity to the land.

He noted that the need to rescue Anambra from its current decadent path is much bigger than any one individual.

Quoting 2 Timothy 1:7, he further stated, “God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power, love, and a sound mind.”

Ozigbo also referenced Romans 8:14, drawing on his faith to declare that he would remain undeterred, saying, “If there are those who believe that threats or violence will stop this movement for the emancipation of Ndi Anambra, they misunderstand the power of faith and conviction. Our mission is divinely ordered, and being led by the Spirit, we fear not because we are the sons and daughters of God.”

Ozigbo’s remarks follow increasing concerns over insecurity in Anambra State, a key issue in the upcoming election.

He criticized the state government’s delayed response to escalating violence, questioning why action on security only became a priority in an election year.

He pointed to the growing dissatisfaction among Ndi Anambra, describing his campaign as a collective struggle, not just a personal ambition.

Addressing those who may be involved in political intimidation, Ozigbo urged a shift from fear-driven tactics to constructive engagement.

“This is not a war of guns or violence. It is a war of ideas. This is a war of light against darkness, of truth against deception, of hope against fear,” he stated.

He extended a hand to those opposing his movement, calling on them to abandon intimidation and join in building a better Anambra.

“Rather than resorting to fear and intimidation, you can decide to step into the light. You do not have to fight the future—you can be part of it. Join us. A better and brighter Anambra is in your interest, too—for you, your children, your community, and our collective destiny,” the multiple-award-winning global CEO said.

Ending on a note of faith and resilience, Ozigbo declared his unwavering belief in divine protection.

Encouraging Ndi Anambra to remain steadfast, he urged, “Do not be discouraged. Do not be afraid. Keep your faith firm, and keep moving forward. The battle belongs to God, and He will guide our steps so that we do not stumble (Psalm 91:11-12).