Tanker Crashes: Anambra FRSC boss meets NUPENG Executives, initiaties Partnership

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State Command has expressed its readiness to partner Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) towards finding lasting solutions to tanker accidents and associated fatalities.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Joyce Nnennaya Alexander, gave the assurance in Awka while hosting NUPENG executives as part of efforts to address the incidents of tanker crashes in the state.

Across the country, there have been cases of fallen tankers resulting in spillages that cause fire, as well as tanker crashes, resulting in deaths and destruction of property.

Alexander, during the meeting, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the pressing issue of tanker accidents.

She agreed with the Union’s point on the necessity of establishing truck parks, citing UN road traffic regulations.

She urged private truck owners to register their vehicles and ensure their drivers adhere to safety regulations.

The Anambra FRSC boss also requested the Union to facilitate monthly public enlightenment sessions for their drivers, to enlighten them on the dangers of dangerous driving and theneed to ensure adequate maintenance of their vehicles.

Earlier, Chairman of NUPENG, Mr. Izuchukwu Onaka, highlighted the major issue of poor road conditions, which he stated remained the primary cause of tanker accidents.

He appealed to the government to prioritize road improvements and requested the FRSC to communicate the need for designated truck parks to enable drivers to rest and avoid night travel.

The meeting concluded with plans for an upcoming Town Hall meeting for tanker and truck operators to discuss tanker-related incidents.

The FRSC and NUPENG reiterated their commitment to improving road safety and reducing tanker accidents in Anambra State.