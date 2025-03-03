Anambra South: We are Reclaiming Late Senator Ubah’s Seat – YPP

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Anambra state has vowed to take over the vacant seat at the red chambers of the National Assembly created by the demise of Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator who represented Anambra South District.

The National Secretary of the party, Bar. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, who stated this in Awka at a one-day sensitization meeting, said the party had been re-strategizing to ensure the dream was realized.

Ubah won the Senatorial seat under the YPP before decamping to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the governorship election before death came knocking.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Bamaiyi said the party was raising a new breed of leaders without greed, adding that it intended to achieve such through a ballot revolution.

He also assured the party’s readiness to participate fully in and win the forthcoming governorship election, which is slated for November 8, 2025.

He said, “The vacant seat in the Senate is our seat and we’re going to take it back. If it were to be some other countries, there won’t be another election. They will simply appoint someone else from the party to take over the seat.

“But since Nigerian law is different, we have to abide by the rules. But by the grace of God, we’ll take back our seat whenever INEC fixes the date.

“We’ve fixed April 10 for that of the governorship primary election. We’ve sent our timetable to INEC. The Sale of forms will commence tomorrow. We’ll screen aspirants ahead of the primary.

“We want to take over Anambra state like a whirlwind. What you saw during the time of late Ifeanyi Ubah is just a tip of the ice beg. We have greater things in stock. We’re ready to take over the state by God’s grace.”

The leader of the party in the state, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, described the YPP as a united, accommodative, and transparent party with justice, equity, and fairness as its watchwords.

He said the party has run a clean party since its inception, devoid of scandals and insisting on due process.

“In the last election, we had candidates in every position and were given fair play. People have been asking questions about whether YPP is still alive in the state. Do they still have leaders and candidates?

“I want to let people know we’re fully on the ground. We’ve been doing lots of underground work to ensure the party remains strong and formidable. You can see the passion and enthusiasm among the members today,” he added.

Earlier, State Chairman, Hon Prince Moses Obi, said the event offers an opportunity to brainstorm how to build the Anambra of everyone’s dreams.

According to him, it is a crucial step in the party’s efforts to re-strategize and reposition itself for the challenges ahead.

The event attracted party leaders and members from across the state’s 21 local government areas. They witnessed speeches by party Senatorial aspirants, among others.