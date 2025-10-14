Cost of Living Bites Harder as Petrol, Cooking Gas Prices Skyrocket, Trigger Fresh Public Outcry

A supply disruption from the Dangote Refinery has led to fresh increases in petrol prices across Nigeria, as filling stations adjust pump prices upward amid mounting economic pressure on consumers.

Checks on Monday showed that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets and other major marketers, including Ranoil, AA Rano, Mobil, and Sharon, raised petrol prices in Abuja and Lagos.

At NNPCL stations along the Kubwa Expressway, Gwarimpa, and Wuse Zones 4 and 6 in Abuja, the pump price rose from ₦905 to ₦955 per litre, a 5.5 per cent increase. Other stations followed suit, with Ranoil now selling at ₦930 (up from ₦910), and Mobil, Sharon, and AA Rano dispensing at ₦920 per litre, The News Chronicle gathered.

Lagos outlets also adjusted prices upward, mirroring the trend in the capital. The latest hike comes just days after a similar adjustment and follows a sharp rise in cooking gas prices — now ₦1,500 to ₦3,000 per kilogramme in Abuja and Lagos, up from ₦1,200–₦1,300.

The dual increase has deepened concerns over inflation, with Nigeria’s headline and food inflation rates standing at 20.1 per cent and 21.87 per cent respectively as of August 2025.

Marketers Blame Dangote Refinery Disruption

President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Maigandi, attributed the price hike to a temporary supply halt from the Dangote Refinery.

“For the past two days, our members have been unable to get petrol from Dangote Refinery. That may be the reason for the hike. Most of our members currently don’t have fuel,” he said.

The News Chronicle observed that MRS filling stations, owned by Dangote and Sayyu Dantata have remained shut since Saturday, when they last sold petrol at ₦851 per litre.

PETROAN Describes Hike as ‘Artificial’

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, said the price increase is “artificial,” adding that the downstream sector is still adjusting to Dangote Refinery’s entry.

“Dangote’s arrival is a positive game changer, but the industry is still stabilising. What we’re seeing are temporary reactions that will settle in due time,” he said, urging collaboration among industry players to ensure fair pricing and consistent fuel supply.

Sector Still Unstable

This marks the second petrol price hike in less than a week, following recent disruptions linked to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria’s (PENGASSAN) strike action against Dangote Refinery.

According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Dangote Refinery currently supplies about 20 million litres of petrol daily nearly half of Nigeria’s estimated 48 million-litre daily consumption.

The latest supply glitch has once again exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s fuel market, with motorists bracing for further price shocks as the downstream sector struggles to stabilise.