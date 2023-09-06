Amidst drama, Tribunal warns SAN on rudely suggesting judgement

There was a mild drama at the Court of Appeal, the venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday when the justices delivering judgments shut down a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, for interruption.

After eight hours of judgment delivery by the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, Uwensuyi-Edosomwan at 5pm pointed to the court on the need to be clear whether the appeal is “dismissed or allowed” with respect to the petitions of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi; against the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the APC.

“I have listened to your Lordship’s eloquent judgement,” Uwensuyi-Edosomwan interjected.

You don’t have to interrupt judgment, we are delivering judgment and we are still on,” one of the justices shut down the senior lawyer.

You don’t have to suggest to us how to deliver judgment. So, you seriously think that all five of us wouldn’t know that?” one of the justices queried.

Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, who subsequently apologised, took his sit while the judgment resumed.