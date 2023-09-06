NPFL 2023/24 season postponed indefinitely

The 2023-24 Nigeria Premier League season has been postponed, with no official date revealed. The new season which was slated to kick off this Saturday, 9th September, will no longer hold according to the NPF organizing board.

According to the board, the new season was postponed in view of the need to have members focus on the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) which is to be held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer, explained that the League body yielded to representations from various stakeholders in reaching the decision.

“We have everything set for the kick-off in Ibadan on Saturday but following representations from multiple stakeholders and more cogent is the complex logistics involved in having our Chairman and Clubs leadership travel from Ibadan to Uyo”, Owumi told NPFL Media Wednesday morning.

He said the postponement has been communicated to the clubs, so they can stand down travel plans already made.

“Note therefore that there will be no flag-off game this Saturday, September 9 as originally planned”, the letter to the clubs read.

He said a new kickoff date will be communicated in a few days.