All-Share Index Drops 0.19% as Academy, Neimeth Shine; Jaiz Bank Tops Trading Volume

The Nigerian market ended the day lower on March 17, 2025, falling 196.15 points to close at 105,799.17.

This drop corresponds to a 0.19% drop from the closing value of 105,995.32 the day before, which also happened when trading volume fell.

Daily trade volume dropped dramatically, from 750.5 million the previous day to 477.5 million, a steep 36.38% decrease.

At N66.3 trillion the close of the day, the market capitalisation was still comfortably above the N66 trillion barrier.

Despite the volatility, ACADEMY and NEIMETH were notable winners, increasing by 9.92% and 8.43%, respectively.

Nevertheless, ETRANZACT and SUNUASSUR encountered difficulties, seeing declines of 10.00% and 9.66%, respectively. JAIZBANK and ZENITHBANK were especially active during the trading day, substantially contributing to the total trading volume.

Market Overview

Current ASI : 105,799.17 points

Previous ASI: 105,995.32 points

Daily Change : -0.19%

Year-to-Date Growth : +2.79%

Total Volume Traded: 477.5 million shares

Market Capitalization: N66.3 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

ACADEMY : +9.92% to N2.88

NEIMETH : +8.43% to N2.70

TANTALIZER : +6.83% to N3.13

DANGSUGAR : +4.71% to N36.70

STANBIC : +4.24% to N61.50

Top 5 Losers

ETRANZACT : -10.00% to N5.85

SUNUASSUR : -9.92% to N4.63

PRESTIGE : -8.26% to N1.00

SOVRENINS : -7.77% to N0.95

REDSTAREX : -7.76% to N5.35

Volume of trades

The daily volume of shares traded fell sharply, from 750.5 million the day before to 477.5 million, a 36.38% decrease.

With an astounding 197.4 million shares traded, JAIZBANK became the trading powerhouse. ZENITHBANK came in second with 25.9 million shares.

With 19.2 million shares traded, SOVRENINS likewise demonstrated impressive performance.

FIDELITYBK provided 15.8 million shares, while PRESTIGE gave 18.5 million.

Value of trade

With trades of N1.3 billion, MTNN was the top performer in terms of trading value.

The daily total was increased by N1.2 billion from ZENITHBANK, N626.5 million from NAHCO, and N606.1 million from JAIZBANK.

ARADEL added N501 million to round off the trading value calculations.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

In the SWOOT category, OANDO saw a 2.02% decrease.

Inside the FUGAZ sector, GTCO, ZENITHBANK, and UBA all had declines of 0.57%, 0.52%, and 0.41%, respectively.

However, FIRSTHOLD fell by 0.17%, and ACCESSCORP fell by 0.21%.

Forecast for the market

After March’s gloomy patterns, the All-Share Index might be ready for a correction.

If the market is not considered overbought, investors seeking to purchase at a discount may find it alluring.