Ali Baba Exposes Rampant Infidelity Among Nigeria’s Elite

Veteran Nigerian comedian and social commentator, Ali Baba, has opened up about the shocking levels of infidelity he has witnessed among some members of the country’s elite—particularly involving the wives of his friends and acquaintances.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Outside the Box podcast, the comedian recounted how, over the years, he has found himself in private settings—often in the homes of governors and other influential politicians—where he encountered familiar faces in compromising situations.

“I have been in the houses of a lot of big men—like governors and the rest—and I see wives of a lot of people that I know doing things, and I greet, ‘How are you? How is everything?’” he shared.

Ali Baba narrated a particular incident where he witnessed the wife of an associate engaging in an intimate encounter with a state governor. He recalled how the politician openly acted inappropriately toward the woman, treating her casually and with familiarity. Later, at a public event, he was introduced to the same woman by her unsuspecting husband.

“I ran into her at an event, and her husband said, ‘Oh, how are you? Meet my wife.’ I responded, ‘Oh madam, it’s a pleasure. I haven’t seen you in five years. Where have you been?’ And she’s like, ‘I’ve been around, good to see you,’” he said.

According to Ali Baba, the woman later reached out to thank him for his discretion. “When she sees me somewhere after, she calls me and says, ‘Ali, thanks,’ and I say, ‘It’s okay,’” he added.

While his tone remained measured, Ali Baba’s revelation pulled back the curtain on the private behaviors of some of Nigeria’s powerful figures and their inner circles. His observations have since sparked conversations about morality, discretion, and the complex web of relationships in the country’s high society.

For many, this isn’t just celebrity gossip—it’s a rare, honest peek into the moral contradictions that often go unspoken among the elite.