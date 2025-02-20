Amazon to Close Android App Store, Coins Programme in August

Amazon will shut down its Android app store on August 20, 2025.

The company informed developers that they will no longer be able to submit new apps to the platform.

Additionally, Amazon will end its Coins program, which allowed users to buy apps and games.

Users who hold Coins by that date will receive a refund.

However, the app store will still be available on Amazon’s own devices, such as Fire Tablets and Fire TV.

Amazon has been attempting to compete with Google’s app store since 2011, including its push for the Fire Phone.

Last year, it also announced the end of its app store support for Windows devices, which offered Android apps, starting in March 2025.