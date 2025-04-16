Suspected Serial Killer and Armed Robbery Leader Surrenders to Police in Kano

A man suspected of being a serial killer and a well-known armed robbery leader, Umar Auwal, also known as “Abba Dujal,” has turned himself in to the Kano State Police Command.

His surrender comes after several police raids across the state aimed at clearing out criminal activities.

According to intelligence sources, Umar, who lives in Wudil Local Government Area, walked into the Command’s Anti-Daba (Anti-Thuggery) Squad office on April 14, 2025, around 5:00 p.m. He reportedly admitted to being involved in multiple crimes, including murder, armed robbery, and stealing motorcycles and mobile phones in various parts of Kano and nearby areas.

Police sources confirmed that Umar is currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of his criminal operations and identify others involved.

His surrender followed a major police operation on April 12, where officers arrested 61 suspects from different criminal hideouts and hotspots around the city. Police also recovered several items during the raid.

“The Command is fully committed to removing criminals from every part of the state,” a police spokesperson said, adding that they will continue to strengthen their intelligence-based operations to protect lives and property.