Agunechemba Roars as Shrine Linked to Okeite and Yahoo Plus Sealed in Anambra

The fight against fake native doctors and criminality in Anambra State on Wednesday intensified with the sealing of a shrine in Umuofor village, Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area by the Anambra State Government.

The shrine was allegedly used by a notorious native doctor, Ekene Igboegbueze, to make people rich through supernatural means.

The Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Mr Ken Emeakai, disclosed this when he led men of Operation Udo Ga-Achi to the shrine. He explained that the government sealed the place because of complaints it received from the people of Okija.

According to him, the people’s account reports the illegal business of Igboegbueze and an online video in which Mr. Ekene boasts that he does Oke ite, Yahoo Plus, and Awele for people.

This he said, is contrary to Anambra State Homeland Security Laws.

Emeakayi further said the state government has also sealed all the properties acquired by the suspect with the proceeds of the illegal business.

“All the items seen in the shrine will undergo forensic test, and the outcome will determine what the government will do with him,” the governor’s aide said.

The Director of Operation, Agunechemba Security Outfit, Mr Chinenye Ihenko, lamented that the activities of fake native doctors and pastors are promoting get-rich-quick syndrome in the state.

He cautioned the youths against patronizing such deceitful people and encouraged them to engage in gainful ventures.

“The mandate we have is to sanitize the state and we are on course. Anything contributing in one way or the other towards the desecration of the state and aiding criminal activities, will surely give way. That we can assure Anambra people,” he said.

