5 Huge Events in Women’s Sports You Can Bet on in 2025

In 2024, the number of people who watch women’s sports live more than doubled from 2022. Whether because of standout trailblazers like Angel Reese, Caitlyn Clark, and Simone Biles or feminist action in the industry, women’s sports have never received more fan engagement, viewership, sponsorship, and bettor interest than in 2024. This trend is expected to continue this year. If you like to bet on as well as watch women’s sports, here are five events to look forward to in 2025:

Women’s Rugby World Cup

From August 22 to September 27, eyes will be glued to the screen as the biggest event in women’s rugby brings together the best of the best. The Women’s Rugby World Cup is being held in England this year, and the anticipation is palpable. As fans gear up for an action-packed month, sportsbooks like the Betway casino will deliver new, up-to-date betting lines. Things to look forward to include New Zealand’s bid to retain its 2022 title, which is more and more possible for the team that just won six of its last tournaments. Elsewhere, the group matchups promise some interesting plays, with Samoa, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Fiji, Brazil, South Africa, England, and the USA on the roster.

Women’s AFCON

Like the men’s World Cup, the women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take Morocco by storm. South Africa, who won the championship in 2022, will be looking to take home the trophy again. But this may not be as easy as in previous years. This year, all 12 top teams in African football will be up to bat. This includes Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Senegal, Mali, and hosts Morocco. FIFA has already released the seedings for the group stages, with the tournament set to begin on July 5.

EUFA Women’s Championship

This July, 16 national teams will congregate in Switzerland to battle it out for the UEFA Cup. This, the largest continental competition in women’s football, will surely be the place to be and bet this year. England will be looking to retain the title even as Germany tries to turn things around this time. Meanwhile, Poland and Wales will be making their EUFA debut, which is historic all on its own.

Women’s FA Cup Final

The FA Cup is 55 years old, which means everything, but it’s slowing down. On May 18, Manchester United will try to defend the title they so gallantly won last year against Tottenham’s iron team. But good as they are, their opponents will be ready, as will be fans and bettors across England.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Nothing beats the drama, intrigue, and grit of the ICC when it comes to women’s cricket. Nothing even comes close. This year, from August to September, big teams India, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka will be looking to upstage current champions Australia. If you’re tracking this betting market, the venue may change from India to Pakistan, depending on the latter’s involvement.

A packed calendar and growing interest

These exciting matchups and league finals are just the tip of the iceberg of what women’s sports have to offer this year. With the interest in women and women-run leagues growing, investors and stakeholders like Betway are directing more resources towards women’s teams. This means we’ll see a lot more from this exciting world and discover new talents, lines of drama, and betting markets. To stay ahead of the games and betting news, subscribe to a trusted sportsbook like Betway today.

