Agency Links Insecurity in Southeast to Proliferation of Small, Light Arms

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW, has identified the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the Southeast region as a significant factor driving the spate of insecurity in the area.

The agency is warning that it has intensified operations to prosecute persons caught illegally possessing arms and weapons in the region.

Across states of the Southeast, armed criminals and agitators have occupied forests, perpetrating all kinds of crimes and killings.

Recall that in December, Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo warned all armed groups in the forest to lay down their arms and embrace his government’s amnesty deal.

Speaking during an interactive session with the State Executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Anambra State Council, the Zonal Director, Southeast, of the agency, Major General Okechukwu Ugo (rtd), identified Anambra and Imo as states with more prevalence of unlicensed arms in the zone.

He noted that illegally possessing arms leads to insecurity, warning possessors of illegal arms to return them immediately or face the wrath of the law. If caught, this could also include 10 years’ imprisonment.

He stated further that about 20,000 illegal arms have been recovered all over the country, but that over 10,000 had been destroyed after court rulings, while others were facing legal actions.

He sought media partnerships to educate the masses on the dangers of illegal possession of arms, including why those qualified to possess them should apply through the appropriate channels specified by the law.

Earlier, the State Chairman of NUJ, Anambra Council, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, assured journalists that they would give the centre maximum cooperation to enable them to excel in their duties.

He says, “a society with less of arms and weapons on the streets is safer for everyone.”