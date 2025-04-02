Nigeria’s Historic Shift: Recognizing Cryptocurrencies as Securities

Nigeria has made a groundbreaking change in its financial landscape by officially classifying cryptocurrencies and virtual assets as securities.

This significant legal transition, marked by the passage of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2024, promises to foster transparency and enhance investment opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

A New Era for Digital Assets

President Bola Tinubu’s recent endorsement of the ISA 2024 signals a major evolution in Nigeria’s capital markets. This new legislation repeals the previous Investments and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and explicitly acknowledges digital assets as securities.

By placing Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and Digital Asset Operators (DAOPs) under the regulatory umbrella of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Act aims to establish a safer and more transparent environment for investors.

The SEC’s Director-General, Emomotimi Agama, highlighted this legal shift as transformative for Nigeria’s capital market, stating that it will significantly boost investments in digital assets while curbing fraudulent practices.

A Response to Changing Financial Dynamics

The rise of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria began around 2015, largely as a response to economic instability following a crash in oil prices. As the naira weakened, many Nigerians turned to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a reliable store of value. This shift catapulted Nigeria to the second-largest holder of cryptocurrencies globally, trailing only the United States.

However, the surge in the popularity of digital currency raised concerns about the impact on the naira’s exchange rate. In an attempt to regulate the situation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered banks to shut down accounts related to cryptocurrency transactions. This led to an underground market where traders utilized peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms to continue their operations, illustrating the resilience of Nigerian cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

With the recent change in administration and the appointment of Olayemi Cardoso as CBN governor, the government has softened its previous stance, signaling a willingness to embrace the digital asset revolution.

Enhancing Investor Confidence

The ISA 2024 embodies a commitment to modernizing Nigeria’s financial regulations. Agama stated that the Act empowers the SEC to enhance investor protection and stimulate innovation, positioning Nigeria as a competitive hub for local and foreign investments. This approach seeks to rebuild trust among investors who may have hesitated due to previous regulatory crackdowns.

Oluropo Dada, the 13th president of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, emphasized that the Act showcases a collective dedication to advancing the capital market and securing its future as a key driver of economic development. The reforms introduced aim to enhance market integrity and expand investment opportunities for diverse investors.

Building a Robust Regulatory Framework

The ISA 2024 recognizes cryptocurrencies as securities and introduces significant reforms across various market sectors. It categorizes Securities Exchanges into Composite and Non-composite exchanges, facilitating a more organized trading environment. This categorization allows for a broader range of investment products, benefiting investors.

Moreover, the Act incorporates provisions to manage systemic risks and ensure compliance with international standards. By adopting measures akin to those of global securities regulators, Nigeria enhances its attractiveness to investors and solidifies its position in the global financial landscape.

A Future Full of Possibilities

With the enactment of the ISA 2024, the Nigerian capital market stands at the precipice of a new era characterized by innovation and inclusivity. Recognizing digital assets as securities paves the way for introducing diverse financial products and aligning Nigeria’s market operations with international best practices.

Industry leaders, such as Eguarekhide Longe, NASD’s Managing Director, express optimism about the future. The new legal framework aims to protect investors and attract younger demographics who are increasingly interested in digital finance.

A Hopeful Outlook

The passage of the ISA 2024 marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s economic journey. By embracing cryptocurrencies and digital assets within a structured regulatory framework, Nigeria is poised to harness the benefits of technological advancement while ensuring investor protection.

This forward-thinking approach reflects a commitment to building a vibrant, resilient capital market that can thrive in the face of global financial challenges. As Nigeria steps into this new chapter, the world will be watching, eager to see how these changes unfold and impact the broader economy.