Afrobeats Producer Adey Alleges Police Brutality in Lagos

Popular Afrobeats producer, Adegboyega Ikwue Ogunlesi, also known as Adey, has accused the Nigerian Police of shooting at him during a tense encounter in Lagos.

Sharing his ordeal on his X handle (formerly Twitter), Adey claimed the officers accused him of trying to kill them and even seized control of his car’s steering wheel, nearly driving him into a ditch.

He wrote:

“Nigerian police shot at me today, claimed I tried to kill them, and almost totalled my car by grabbing the steering wheel and driving me into a ditch. No wahala.”

The shocking event has sparked concern about the persistent issue of police brutality in Nigeria. In another post, Adey expressed frustration over the state of the country and the police’s unchecked actions, saying he was “tired of Nigeria.”

The Lagos State Police Command has yet to address the allegations, leaving many awaiting their side of the story.

This incident highlights the ongoing debate about law enforcement in Nigeria.

On one hand, improved training and stricter accountability measures could help curb such incidents and rebuild trust in the police force.

On the other hand, critics argue that systemic issues like underfunding and lack of oversight contribute to recurring cases of misconduct.

