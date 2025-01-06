India Reports Two Infant Cases of HMPV Virus

India has confirmed two instances of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in infants.

The cases come amid growing concerns about the virus, following an outbreak in China.

HMPV, which causes symptoms like cough, fever, and nasal congestion, is primarily spread through respiratory droplets.

It can lead to severe conditions like pneumonia, especially in vulnerable groups such as infants and the elderly.

The virus was detected in two babies, a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy, both diagnosed with the virus after being treated for bronchopneumonia at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The girl has since been discharged, while the boy is recovering.

These cases were identified through routine surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Although there has been no significant increase in cases of severe respiratory illness in India, health officials are monitoring the situation closely.

The country remains prepared to address any rise in respiratory illnesses.

