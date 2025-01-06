Relegation-threatened Akwa United reappoint Kennedy Boboye

The Akwa Ibom-based club has reappointed its former head coach, Kennedy Boboye, with a mid-season deal agreed upon with the 50-year-old.

Akwa United Football Club has finalized a mid-season managerial contract with Coach Kennedy Boboye, who signed the deal today at the club’s office in Uyo on Monday, January 6, 2025. The coach is expected to begin work later this week.

The chairman of the club, Elder Paul Bassey, described Boboye’s return to the team as necessary, adding that the decision to reassign the coach was due to his track record and previous achievements with the club.

Coach Boboye first joined the Promise Keepers during the 2019-2020 NPFL season and won the league title with the club in the 2020-2021 season. It was his second league title as a coach, having previously lifted the trophy with Plateau United in 2017.

After leaving Akwa United, Boboye had brief stints with Heartland FC and Sunshine Stars before rejoining the Promise Keepers ahead of the second half of the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

The Promise Keepers currently sit in 19th place on the NPFL log, having won only five of their 19 league games. They have recorded the most losses (10) alongside Sunshine Stars this season.

