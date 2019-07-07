AFCON: Nigeria sends Cameroon packing, qualifies for quarter final

Nigeria beat Cameroon 3-2 on Saturday to qualify for the quarter final in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Odion Ighalo scored twice while Alex Iwobi added the winning goal thus sending the defending champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, packing.

China-based forward Ighalo bundled home a scrappy opener but Clarence Seedorf’s Cameroon hit back through Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie with two quick goals within five minutes before half-time.

Nigeria drew level as Ighalo scored his second goal in the second half and he then turned provider to play in Iwobi to steer home three minutes later and set up the prospect of a highly anticipated quarter-final clash with South Africa.