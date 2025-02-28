Adonis & Abbey Marks 22 Years with African Scholarly Publishing Seminar on March 21

Adonis & Abbey Publishers is marking its 22nd anniversary with a thought-provoking seminar on the future of academic publishing in Africa. The virtual event, “Scholarly Publishing in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities,” will occur on March 21, 2025, at noon WAT via Zoom.

According to a statement issued by the company’s managing director, Professor Jideofor Adibe, the seminar will spotlight African researchers’ struggles to get published in high-impact journals, often dominated by Western institutions. It will also explore ways to “Afrostructure” academic publishing—an approach that challenges global biases while strengthening African-led knowledge platforms.

Keynote speaker Professor David Mills from the University of Oxford will address these issues in his talk, “From Defiance to Respect: Afrostructuring Academic Journal Publishing.” He will discuss how global rankings and bibliometric systems create barriers for African scholars and propose solutions for increasing the visibility of African research.

Dr. Savo Heleta, an expert in decolonizing knowledge, will expand on this with a talk on “Challenging Bibliometric Coloniality, Building African and Global South Knowledge Platforms.” He will focus on breaking from Global North-dominated publishing structures and fostering independent African-led research platforms.

The event will feature a panel of prominent African scholars and journal editors moderated by Prof. Phocenah Nyatanga of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

At the same time, Professor Adibe will host the event with Mrs. Nkem Adibe as the anchor and Isaac Onyekachi, the editorial manager, will deliver the vote of thanks.

Since its humble beginnings in a London kitchen in 2003, Adonis & Abbey has published nearly 200 academic works, championing African voices in global research.

Further details, including the Zoom link, will be provided later. Interested participants can direct inquiries to editor@adonis-abbey.com.