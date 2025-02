Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have demanded a N50 million ransom for Kyari, an internally displaced person (IDP) abducted during a recent attack on Kaleri in Jere LGA, Borno State.

The assailants, who also looted food supplies, contacted Kyari’s family using his phone.

A Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member confirmed that negotiations are ongoing. Despite security presence, concerns about safety remain high, with calls for urgent government intervention.