Ademola Lookman Hit Brace in Atalanta Emphatic Victory Away at Empoli

Amidst recent controversies and criticism, Super Eagles forward and reigning African Footballer of the Year,

Ademola Lookman showcased remarkable focus by netting a brace in Atalanta’s commanding 5-0 away victory over Empoli.

He found the net in the 43rd minute of the first half and added another just ten minutes into the second half. Other contributors to Atalanta’s triumph included an own goal by Empoli’s Emmanuel Gyasi, as well as goals from Mateo Retegui and Davide Zappacosta.

Earlier this week, Lookman faced criticism from his coach after missing a penalty in a Champions League match against Club Brugge.

Both Lookman and his coach have since released statements addressing the incident. The Nigerian forward has received widespread support from fans in Nigeria, across Africa, and the global football community.

Reports also suggest that this might be Lookman’s final season with the Italian club, as discussions about a potential transfer have emerged.