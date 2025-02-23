EPL: Liverpool Claims First-Ever Win at the Etihad Against Guardiola’s City

Liverpool has secured their first English Premier League victory against Manchester City at the Etihad since Pep Guardiola took charge nine years ago.

The historic win boosts Liverpool’s title hopes, widening the gap to 11 points ahead of rivals Arsenal.

As always, when Liverpool scores, one name comes to mind — Mohamed Salah. He opened the scoring just 14 minutes into the game and later assisted Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal in the 37th minute.

This extends Salah’s impressive tally to 25 league goals and 16 assists this season.

Liverpool is the only “big six” side to win their league game this weekend, following Chelsea and Arsenal’s defeats and Manchester United’s struggle to secure a draw.