Anambra Man Confesses to Defiling 5-Year-Old Girl, After Enticing Her with Groundnut

Security operatives attached with the Anambra State Vigilante have nabbed a 24-year-old man, Mr. Chinecherem Okoli, for allegedly defiling a 5-year-old child in Anambra State.

The incident took place at Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect hails from Ihuokpala village Ekwulobia, a neighbouring community.

A CCTV camera had captured the suspect luring away the innocent child after she was sent to buy something.

The video showed as the suspect accosted her and she eventually followed him to a nearby bush where he committed the despicable act.

Confessing in a video that has gone viral on social media while being interrogated for the crime, the suspect said he met the girl while on an errand.

He confessed to having committed the crime in a nearby bush, denying allegations that he used the young child for ritual purposes.

Mr. Okoli, who demonstrated how he defiled the victim under a tree in the bush, also confessed that he deceitfully told her that he would buy her groundnut, which made her follow him into the bush.

“When we got here, I told her to pull off her clothes. And after we finished, I told her to wear her clothes and go,” he confessed, adding that he ‘enjoyed’ the little girl from behind.

Meanwhile, netizens have taken a swipe at the suspect, demanding that the government ensure justice for the victim.

Condemning the surge in the wave of defilement in the state, they expressed concerns that the present punishment is not enough to deter people from committing such crimes, calling for more stringent punishments for such offenders.