August 24, 2025 - 2:26 PM

Adamawa Government Opens New Displacement Data Tracking Centre

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

The Adamawa State Ministry for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Humanitarian Services has officially opened the State Displacement Data Tracking Centre at its headquarters in Yola, on Sunday.

The centre is designed to improve how the state tracks and manages data on displaced people, helping government and partners plan more effective humanitarian and recovery programmes.

 

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Global Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission, European Union representatives, and other dignitaries. The project is a joint effort between the Adamawa State Government and the IOM.

 

In his remarks, the Commissioner of the Ministry, Hon. Bello Hamman Diram, praised the collaboration between IOM and the government of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, noting their commitment to creating a supportive environment for development partners.

 

The new centre is equipped with 15kVA solar power system, Starlink internet service, Desktop and laptop computers, a large LED display screen, Tablets for field data collection and Other modern ICT tools.

 

Two trained staff members will run the centre, ensuring accurate and efficient data collection across the state.

 

The News Chronicle Gathered that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to using reliable data for humanitarian action and long term recovery of displaced communities.

Kano CSO Groups Demand Action Over Multi-Billion Naira Corruption Scandals
First-Ever African Defence Chiefs Summit Kicks Off Monday in Abuja
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

