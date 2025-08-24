First-Ever African Defence Chiefs Summit Kicks Off Monday in Abuja

The first African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit will begin on Monday in Abuja, with United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed delivering the keynote address.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday the three day event, to be opened by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will gather defence chiefs and security experts from across Africa to discuss ways to improve security and stability on the continent.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, will give the welcome address, followed by remarks from the African Union Chairperson, Mohamoud Ali Youssoufà, and ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray.

A key highlight of the opening day will be the first plenary session led by Kenyan lawyer and activist, Professor PLO Lumumba. He will speak on “Border Management and Regional Security: Challenges and Perspectives.”

The summit aims to strengthen cooperation among African nations, tackle shared security challenges, and develop better strategies for border management and regional peace.