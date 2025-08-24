Kano CSO Groups Demand Action Over Multi-Billion Naira Corruption Scandals

Civil society organisations in Kano State have raised concern over what they described as “shocking corruption allegations” against senior government officials, warning that the state is “at a crossroads” if urgent accountability measures are not taken.

The League of Civil Society Organizations in Kano, a coalition of rights and advocacy groups, made the call on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in a statement obtained by The News Chronicle, signed by 20 civic leaders across various platforms.

ICPC Indicts KANSIEC Officials in N1.02 Billion Fraud

The group cited ongoing probes by Nigeria’s anti graft agencies into two major scandals involving top officials of the Kano State Government.

According to report on July 18, 2025, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission concluded investigations into a N1.02 billion money laundering case linked to the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

Those indicted include the commission’s chairman, Professor Sani Lawan Malumfashi; its secretary, Anas Mustapha; and a deputy director in the accounts department, Ado Garba.

Investigators alleged that over N1 billion was transferred from KANSIEC’s Unity Bank account to a private firm, SLM Agro Global Farm, under the guise of paying ad hoc electoral staff.

However, findings showed that the staff had already been paid through the banking system, suggesting deliberate fraud.

Kano Government House Protocol DG Accused of N6.5 Billion Diversion

Barely a month later, another scandal emerged. On August 22, 2025, Daily Nigerian reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and ICPC uncovered how Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, Director General of Protocol at the Kano State Government House, allegedly diverted N6.5 billion in public funds.

Investigators claim the funds were moved through companies such as H&M Nigeria Limited, A.Y. Maikifi Petroleum, and Ammas Oil and Gas Limited for fake contracts before being converted to U.S. dollars via bureau de change operators.

Court documents revealed suspicious transactions worth billions in Rogo’s personal and corporate accounts.

The Federal High Court in Kano has already ordered the forfeiture of N142.2 million and frozen multiple accounts linked to the case.

The coalition warned that the revelations show a systemic pattern of abuse of public office in Kano State.

“The fear that funds may be misappropriated discourages collaboration and undermines projects meant to improve education, healthcare, water supply, and poverty reduction,” the statement read.

The League stressed that Kano’s reputation and economic future are at stake, vowing to continue monitoring, advocating, and mobilising until accountability is achieved.

“Corruption is not just a crime; it is a betrayal of every child who goes to school without books, every patient who visits a hospital without medicine, and every citizen who dreams of a better tomorrow,” the statement concluded.

The coalition comprises advocacy groups across governance, health, education, human rights, gender inclusion, and youth empowerment, with 20 leaders endorsing

the statement.