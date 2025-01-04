Activist Mahdi Shehu Remanded in Custody Over Alleged Fake News

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State has ordered activist Mahdi Shehu to be imprisoned for allegedly spreading false information and sharing provocative videos.

Shehu, known for his controversial commentary, was charged with attempting to incite public unrest through social media content.

Prosecutors argued that the videos contained misleading information that could disrupt peace in the region.

The Chief Magistrate on Friday denied Shehu’s request for bail and ordered his detention while investigations continue. The case has been adjourned to 14 January 2025 for further hearing.

