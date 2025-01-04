Maguire, Amad Close to Signing Contract Extensions with Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that the club is close to extending Harry Maguire’s contract by one year, and that of Amad Diallo is also nearing completion, during his press conference ahead of their trip to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

The 31-year-old defender joined the club from Leicester City in 2019, and his contract was set to expire this coming summer. However, it will now run until June 2026.

“Amad is near, and Harry Maguire we are going to trigger our option,” he said.

“I spoke with him [Harry] this morning, and I told him he has to improve on the pitch; we need him a lot.”

Amorim explained the leadership importance of Maguire and why he’s vital to the team:

“Also, he has to improve as a leader. We all know the situation he’s had here, but we need him a lot in this moment, so we are going to trigger, happily, the option for him.”

Asked if he is a key player, Ruben continued: “When you look at our team, we are starving for leaders on the pitch. He is a leader; he has to improve that part, and he has to improve his game. So we are happy to continue.”

Since joining the Red Devils, Maguire has made 222 appearances, scored 12 goals, and lifted two major trophies: the 2023 Carabao Cup and the 2024 Emirates FA Cup.

The 22-year-old Amad Diallo has been impressive for Manchester United, particularly this season, stepping up for the club in crucial moments. He has been involved in 12 goals for United in 27 games this season.

