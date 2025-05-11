A Son’s World Defined by His Mother

I was not born in a century’s longing, but I came from her world, from her life, from her blood. Mother was extraordinary in her life and the times she stood with me, moved me in the tearful glance of eternity. She was me, my dreams were caught in her moving life, she made the day of my world, the night and stars of universe.



My mother, you shared your struggle with your unique son, your dreams were not shattered but held high in my blood. The skies knew no limits, my world was filled with you and the life strains was reduced into a new form of vital force. You taught your son to dream, you build his time and knowing you lived for me. The world is empty ridden without you, without your universal presence I could never pick up my pen and write freely.

The hard life was struggle and no futile, but your hands turned it into a blessing and wonderful future to the son of tomorrow. The paths are filled with thorns but you made it into a rose petal, strewn with flowers. Flowers and you are mornings blessings that makes my own world, a promise for better and uniqueness.

Sidharth P K

Kerala