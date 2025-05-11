Heroes in Action: A Salute to VDM, Air Peace, NAPTIP & Every Voice That Cared

In a world where most scroll past injustice, Vincent Ortse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), paused—and acted.

What began as a routine return trip from China turned into a life-changing detour through Ivory Coast, where VDM encountered the unspeakable: young Nigerian women trafficked and left in deplorable, inhumane conditions. Abandoned. Abused. Forgotten.

But VDM did not look away.

He documented the pain. He shared their stories. He became a voice for the voiceless.

And he went beyond the camera.

He took his findings straight to NAPTIP, and the Director General, Mrs. Binta L. Adams Bello, responded with quiet urgency. No fanfare. No lengthy pressers. Just decisive action.

Rescue efforts were launched. Hope was reignited.

Behind the scenes, VDM made real sacrifices. In a deeply emotional video about his ordeal with GTBank and later at the EFCC Headquarters, he revealed:

> “I just realized I’m an idiot… I didn’t keep anything for myself.”

When he was asked to declare his assets.

But here’s what I say to that:

No, VDM—you are no fool. You are a national asset.

You may not have kept millions, but you gave what few ever do—yourself. You deposited hope, freedom, and dignity into lives once forgotten. You invested in humanity, and that is the greatest form of wealth.

And yesterday, thanks to journalist Rufai Useni, we received the good news:

Those girls are finally coming home.

And they’re flying home on the wings of Air Peace—a company that rose above business to deliver compassion.

To VDM: You gave them a future. You gave us all a reason to believe again.

To DG Binta L. Adams Bello & NAPTIP: You reminded us that our institutions can work—with the right heart.

To Air Peace: Thank you for letting your aircraft carry not just people—but purpose.

To Rufai Useni: Thank you for amplifying truth with integrity.

This is the Nigeria we dream of:

Where injustice is challenged, where compassion wins, and where every Nigerian life matters.

VDM may not be rich in money today, but he is wealthy in legacy.

And history will not forget.