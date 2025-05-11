Kwankwaso’s Party Suffers Major Blow in Ondo

Mr. Olugbenga Edema, who secured the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship ticket for the 2024 election in Ondo State, has officially resigned from the party.

Edema, in a letter submitted to the NNPP chairman in Mahin Ward 11, Ilaje Local Government Area, cited persistent internal conflicts as the reason for his departure.

“I wish to humbly inform you of my intention to resign my membership of the party forthwith. Since joining the party in June, 2024, the party has been characterised with internal wranglings and rancour that have stunted the growth of the party. This is not healthy for any serious-minded party that intends to win elections, which is the major objective of all political parties,” he wrote.

He further expressed disappointment in the actions of the party’s leadership, stating that their conduct runs contrary to the fundamental principles of political party operations.

“Furthermore, the activities of the leadership of the party negate the ethos of political parties; which is to form government at various levels. Since my over 35 years in active political party participation, I have never seen a political party with a leadership so treacherous to the extent of frustrating its candidate by withdrawing a legitimate case in court in favour of an opposing party against its candidate,” he said.

According to Edema, it has become clear that the party’s current direction is incompatible with the core mission of any party seeking electoral success and good governance.

He declared that due to the sharp divergence between his personal political philosophy and the stance of the party’s leadership, he could no longer continue as a member.

“By this letter therefore, I hereby cease to be a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party with effect from today, 09th May, 2025. No doubt, lessons have been learnt,” he concluded.

In reaction to the development, the state chairman of the party, Pastor Peter Olagookun, said he had yet to receive formal notification of Edema’s exit.

“The leadership of the party in his local government is yet to brief me officially but don’t forget that he is under suspension and if he decides to leave the party, we wish him well,” he stated.

Olagookun added that the party had given Edema a fair opportunity by making him its flag bearer, despite his alleged lack of commitment during the campaign period.

“And the party has tried for him by giving him the governorship ticket for the 2024 election even though he did not use it very well nor show capacity but it has added to his political profile,” he added.