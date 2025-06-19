9 Countries That Have Never Been Involved in War – Here’s Why

While almost every nation has experienced conflict at some point in history, a select few have managed to avoid direct involvement in wars, either by maintaining strict neutrality, having no military, or benefiting from geographic isolation.

Below is a list of countries widely recognized for never having participated in war:

San Marino

One of the oldest republics in the world, San Marino has never been involved in any wars since its founding in the 4th century.

Iceland

Iceland has never actively participated in a war and does not maintain a standing army. Although it achieved independence during World War II, it remained under Allied protection and did not engage in combat.

Greenland

Although historically under Danish control, Greenland has never fought in a war. It does not have a military and relies on a coast guard for emergencies.

Vanuatu

This Pacific island nation has never been involved in any war, not even during World War II, when nearby islands experienced conflict.

Vatican City

As a city-state governed by the Catholic Church, Vatican City has never engaged in war and does not maintain a formal military force.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein has not participated in any wars since its independence in 1866. It abolished its army in 1868 and has maintained neutrality ever since.

Switzerland

Switzerland is famous for its policy of neutrality. It has not been involved in any foreign wars since 1815. The country maintains a strong defense but avoids military alliances and conflict.

Sweden

Sweden has not participated in a war since 1814. While it maintains a military and contributes to UN peacekeeping, it has avoided direct involvement in armed conflicts for over 200 years.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica abolished its military in 1949 and has not engaged in wars since. It is recognized for its peaceful policies and commitment to resolving conflicts diplomatically.

Summary Table

Country Never Involved in War Notes San Marino Yes Oldest republic; strict neutrality Iceland Yes No military; protected during WWII Greenland Yes No military; under Danish control Vanuatu Yes Never involved, even during WWII Vatican City Yes No military; governed by the Catholic Church Liechtenstein Yes Neutral since 1866; no army Switzerland Since 1815 Policy of armed neutrality Sweden Since 1814 No wars for over 200 years; peacekeeping only Costa Rica Since 1949 No military, peace-focused Key Points

Most countries that have never been in war are small, neutral, or geographically isolated, which has helped them avoid conflicts.

Some, like Switzerland and Sweden, have not participated in wars for centuries but maintain strong defense policies and contribute to peacekeeping.

Others, such as Costa Rica and Iceland, have no standing military and focus on diplomatic or peaceful approaches to conflict resolution.

These nations are rare examples of peace in a world often marked by conflict.