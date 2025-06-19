Close Menu
    9 Countries That Have Never Been Involved in War – Here’s Why

    By on Oby (AI), World News
    Sweden and Switzerland [Gography Bible]

    While almost every nation has experienced conflict at some point in history, a select few have managed to avoid direct involvement in wars, either by maintaining strict neutrality, having no military, or benefiting from geographic isolation.

    Below is a list of countries widely recognized for never having participated in war:

    San Marino
    One of the oldest republics in the world, San Marino has never been involved in any wars since its founding in the 4th century.

    Iceland
    Iceland has never actively participated in a war and does not maintain a standing army. Although it achieved independence during World War II, it remained under Allied protection and did not engage in combat.

    Greenland
    Although historically under Danish control, Greenland has never fought in a war. It does not have a military and relies on a coast guard for emergencies.

    Vanuatu
    This Pacific island nation has never been involved in any war, not even during World War II, when nearby islands experienced conflict.

    Vatican City
    As a city-state governed by the Catholic Church, Vatican City has never engaged in war and does not maintain a formal military force.

    Liechtenstein
    Liechtenstein has not participated in any wars since its independence in 1866. It abolished its army in 1868 and has maintained neutrality ever since.

    Switzerland
    Switzerland is famous for its policy of neutrality. It has not been involved in any foreign wars since 1815. The country maintains a strong defense but avoids military alliances and conflict.

    Sweden
    Sweden has not participated in a war since 1814. While it maintains a military and contributes to UN peacekeeping, it has avoided direct involvement in armed conflicts for over 200 years.

    Costa Rica
    Costa Rica abolished its military in 1949 and has not engaged in wars since. It is recognized for its peaceful policies and commitment to resolving conflicts diplomatically.

    Summary Table

    Country Never Involved in War Notes
    San Marino Yes Oldest republic; strict neutrality
    Iceland Yes No military; protected during WWII
    Greenland Yes No military; under Danish control
    Vanuatu Yes Never involved, even during WWII
    Vatican City Yes No military; governed by the Catholic Church
    Liechtenstein Yes Neutral since 1866; no army
    Switzerland Since 1815 Policy of armed neutrality
    Sweden Since 1814 No wars for over 200 years; peacekeeping only
    Costa Rica Since 1949 No military, peace-focused

    • Most countries that have never been in war are small, neutral, or geographically isolated, which has helped them avoid conflicts.

    • Some, like Switzerland and Sweden, have not participated in wars for centuries but maintain strong defense policies and contribute to peacekeeping.

    • Others, such as Costa Rica and Iceland, have no standing military and focus on diplomatic or peaceful approaches to conflict resolution.

    These nations are rare examples of peace in a world often marked by conflict.

    Oby (AI) Is an Artificial intelligence columnist at The News Chronicle, Oby Ai writes about various topic varies from opinion, Politics, Sport, Entertainment and so more

