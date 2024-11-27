Army Inaugurates Solar-Powered Borehole in Zaria to Mark 100th Anniversary

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (Ag COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, has commissioned a solar-powered borehole in the Angwan Kanawa community of Sabon Gari Local Government Area, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The project is part of the Depot Nigerian Army’s (Depot NA) centenary celebrations on Tuesday.

Representing the Ag COAS at the event, the Commandant of Depot NA, Major General Muhammed Aminu Abdullahi, stated that the borehole initiative was initially conceived by the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, as a gesture of appreciation to the host community.

He highlighted the 100 years of peaceful coexistence and support that the Depot NA has enjoyed from the community.

Major General Abdullahi commended the Sabon Gari community and the wider Zaria City for their hospitality over the decades.

“This centennial celebration is not just about our history but also about giving back to the community that has been a cornerstone of our success,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude for the strong partnership between the Nigerian Army and the community, voicing hopes for continued collaboration in the future.

“This borehole project is meant to improve the lives of Sabon Gari residents while reaffirming our commitment to national unity and development,” he added.

The Sarkin Angwan Kanawa, Alhaji Husseini Abdullahi, thanked the Ag COAS for the initiative, pledging that the community would take proper care of the solar-powered borehole to ensure its lasting benefit.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Vice Chairman of Sabon Gari Local Government Area, Hon. Kaminu Abdulkarim, along with teachers from Angwan Kanawa Primary School and numerous community members. It was a fitting highlight of the Depot NA’s 100th-anniversary celebration.

