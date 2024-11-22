Monogamy Is for You, Not for Me” – Ne-Yo Opens Up About Living His Truth

American singer and songwriter Ne-Yo has sparked conversations after revealing that monogamy doesn’t align with his personal truth.

In a candid interview on *Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy*, the 45-year-old shared how he spent years living according to societal expectations, sacrificing authenticity to fit into the mold of traditional relationships.

Reflecting on his journey, Ne-Yo admitted, “I’ve not been living my truth for a very, very long time. I’m living it now, and you can tell—my skin is glowing.”

He explained that embracing polyamory has been a liberating experience, describing it as “a weight lifted off” his shoulders.

https://youtu.be/Bki_ZrEV2iY

Ne-Yo shared how societal norms around marriage and monogamy had previously dictated his life choices. “Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married, and you’re supposed to be together forever,” he said.

However, he emphasized that his decision is not a critique of marriage or those who thrive in monogamous relationships.

“I’m not shaming anyone who has figured out how to make that work for them. Everything’s not for everybody. Monogamy is for you; it’s not for me.”

For Ne-Yo, the shift to living authentically has been transformative. He described how, in the past, he felt compelled to lie to meet others’ expectations, a habit he’s vowed to leave behind.

“Complete and utter time wasted when I could have just been exactly who I am,” he reflected.

Now, Ne-Yo prioritizes honesty and self-acceptance, choosing to attract people who resonate with his true self.

“I don’t have to lie anymore, and I’ll be damned if I ever go back to that person that needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else. I’m not that anymore.”

Ne-Yo wrapped up his interview with an empowering message about pursuing happiness on his own terms. “Striving for happiness ain’t nothing wrong with it,” he said.

“As long as my happiness ain’t messing with anybody else’s happiness, then I’m in the right place. I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

This bold declaration has fueled discussions about relationships, authenticity, and the importance of living one’s truth whether that means embracing monogamy, polyamory, or something entirely different.

