36 Years And Still Counting: The Love Story Of Princess Pat Ajidua Worth Emulating

In a time when divorce rates are soaring, especially among Nigerian celebrities, love stories like that of Princess Pat Ajidua and her husband stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration. On January 14, 2025, exactly a month before Valentine’s Day, Princess Pat took to her Facebook page to celebrate her 36th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message:

Her Facebook Post reads: “36 years ago, I said ‘I do’ to the LOML and every day since, we’ve written the story of love, resilience, and unshakable faith. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth every moment, every laugh, every tear, every triumph. Through life’s seasons, we’ve held on to each other, growing stronger together.”

These words resonate deeply in a society where marriage is increasingly being treated as a mere contract, easily terminated at the first sign of trouble. Their love story serves as a powerful reminder of what marriage is truly meant to be, a lifelong commitment, a journey of growth, and a bond strengthened by trials and triumphs alike.

It can rightly be guessed in this context that not a few readers of this piece may be wondering why this topic was chosen by this writer. Given the foregoing view, it is germane to opine that the decline of marital commitment in Nigeria is worrisome enough for the topic to be chosen as way of sensitizing married couples that marriage is worth sustaining with love and tolerance.

Without a doubt, marriage, once revered as a sacred institution in Nigerian culture, is now facing an alarming decline in longevity. Divorce has become the norm rather than the exception, particularly among the elite and celebrities, who seem to treat it as a fashionable trend. Every other day, social media is flooded with news of yet another high-profile marriage crumbling under the weight of irreconcilable differences. Some unions barely last a year before making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In many cases, the causes of these breakups range from infidelity and financial struggles to ego clashes and lack of commitment. While some separations are justifiable, especially in cases of abuse, many are simply a result of an unwillingness to weather life’s storms together. The phrase “for better for worse” has lost its meaning to many, as modern marriages seem to only focus on the “better” and are quick to dissolve at first sight of “worse.”

Given the foregoing, it is not a misnomer to opine that the Ajiduas’ marriage serves as a testament to enduring love. In fact, Princess Pat Ajidua, the commissioner of women affairs, community and social development in Delta State and her husband, however, have shown that a successful marriage requires patience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to one another. Their 36-year journey has not been devoid of challenges, yet they have managed to overcome them, emerging stronger each time.

Marriage, as they have demonstrated, is not just about the glamorous wedding day or the initial honeymoon phase. It is about standing together through thick and thin, through financial difficulties, health crises, career changes, and personal losses. It is about growing with one another, forgiving, compromising, and choosing love every single day.

Their story echoes the true essence of marriage, one that transcends mere romantic attraction and is rooted in friendship, partnership, and a shared vision for the future. Their commitment to each other showcases that love is not just about fleeting emotions but about making a conscious effort to build a life together, regardless of the obstacles encountered along the way.

Without a doubt, there are salient lessons every married couple should learn from the Ajiduas, and they cut across commitment, choice, resilience, faith and shared values.

Explanatorily put, it is expedient to opine that commitment is key as marriage is not a trial-and-error experiment; it is a lifelong commitment that requires both partners to be fully invested. The Ajiduas have shown that despite challenges, true commitment can withstand the test of time.

In a similar vein, it is not out of place in this context to say that love is a choice. This is as feelings fluctuate, but choosing to love, respect, and support one another every day is what keeps a marriage strong.

Also in a similar context is resilience, which is no doubt essential: There will be hardships, financial struggles, misunderstandings, external pressures, but resilience in marriage means finding solutions rather than giving up.

Also are the virtues of faith and shared values in marriage as they strengthen bonds: Many enduring marriages thrive on a foundation of shared beliefs and values. Faith, whether in God or in the institution of marriage itself, helps couples navigate rough patches.

Correspondingly, there is no denying the fact that communication and understanding matter. In fact, effective communication is the bedrock of any strong relationship. The ability to listen, empathize, and work through conflicts constructively makes a world of difference.

Given the fact that no one is perfect, and that mistakes are inevitable, the habit of forgiveness should not be underplayed as it sustains relationships. Without a doubt, the willingness to forgive and move forward is crucial in maintaining a healthy and long-lasting marriage. This is as marriage is a partnership. Therefore, in a strong marriage, both partners support and uplift each other. They celebrate wins together and face losses as a team.

Given the foregoing, it is expedient to express the view in this context that Nigerian couples should emulate the Ajiduas. This is as in a society where marriage is increasingly viewed as disposable, the Ajiduas serve as a reminder that enduring love is still possible. Their story challenges the prevailing mindset that walking away is always the best option when faced with difficulties. Instead, they exemplify the beauty of staying, working things out, and growing together.

Young couples, in particular, should take a cue from them. The illusion of a “perfect” marriage portrayed on social media often sets unrealistic expectations. True marriage is not about grand gestures or public displays of affection but about the private moments of sacrifice, support, and unwavering faith in one another.

For those who are married or planning to get married, the Ajiduas’ journey offers invaluable lessons. Their marriage is proof that despite modern challenges, lasting love still exists. It takes work, but it is absolutely worth it.

In fact, as divorce continues to rise, the story of Princess Pat Ajidua and her husband should serve as a wake-up call. Marriage is not meant to be easy, but it is meant to be worth it. Their 36 years of commitment, resilience, and love should inspire every couple to strive for a marriage that stands the test of time.

In a world where love often seems fleeting, the Ajiduas remind us that true love is not just about finding the right person but about continuously choosing to love and stand by that person, no matter what life throws their way. Their love story is one that every couple should aspire to emulate.

