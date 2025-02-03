OpenAI Unveils New ChatGPT Tool Amid Rising AI Competition

OpenAI has introduced a new feature called “deep research” for ChatGPT, which generates detailed reports within minutes.

The announcement was made in Tokyo, where CEO Sam Altman also revealed a partnership with SoftBank to expand AI services for businesses.

The launch comes as China’s DeepSeek gains attention for its efficiency and affordability, raising concerns among U.S. developers.

OpenAI claimed the tool can analyze and summarize vast amounts of online data, providing insights comparable to a research analyst.

Altman stated that the feature is available to “Pro” ChatGPT users but requires significant computing power.

Meanwhile, OpenAI and SoftBank announced a joint venture to develop AI solutions, with SoftBank pledging $3 billion annually for integration across its companies.

DeepSeek’s rapid rise has led to speculation about whether it has copied U.S. AI models, but Altman confirmed OpenAI has no plans for legal action.

He expressed confidence in staying ahead of competitors.

Altman is expected to travel to South Korea, where OpenAI may announce a collaboration with local tech firms.