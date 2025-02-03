PDP Would Go Extinct If Wike, Damagun, Anyanwu Remain In Party- Dr Alkali

The Convener of the Movement For a New Nigeria and former Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2019 general election, Dr Abubakar Alkali has blamed the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, embattled National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu and the Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Umar Damagun for the prevailing crisis rocking the opposition party.

Speaking in an interview on The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic, on Monday January 3, Alkali, who decried the audacious level of impunity being exercised by Wike, Damagun and Sam Anyanwu, emphasized the urgency for the party to have a new leadership in order to forestall its dwindling popularity.

”All the crises in the PDP are masterminded by the ruling party but people are shy to say so. We want to fix this country but why we are not ready to speak out. The APC is using the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to destabilize the party. Everybody knows that. Wike is sponsoring Damagun and Sam Anyanwu.”

He stated further; “The APC does not want the PDP to participate in the 2027 Presidential election. They do not want Atiku or any other credible northerner to contest. Atiku or any northerner can give Tinubu a good fight. They want a situation where the Presidential candidate of the PDP comes from the South. That is why they are keeping Damagun in office.”

While decryig that the PDP lacks the mechanisms to discipline Wike, Alkali described as worrisome, the lack of ideologies by most Nigerian Political Parties.

Recall that in a last-ditch effort to save the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from self-annihilation, governors under the party met in Asaba, Delta State last week and took some major decisions that might save the party, including confirming Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary, while taking a swipe at some policies by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The governors also mandated the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to ensure that they meet at a date not later than March 13, 2025.

This was as a chieftain of the party, Chief Olabode George, called out former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike for allowing their personal ambitions to destroy the party which he described as “nonsense that must stop.”

Meanwhile, the governors called on the NWC of the party to implement the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the position of the National Secretary of the party which had pronounced the former National Youth Leader of the party, Udeh-Okoye, as the authentic National Secretary.

The office had been a source of fierce contest between Udeh-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu until a Court of Appeal decision of December 20, 2024, which favoured Udeh-Okoye and restrained Anyanwu from parading himself as occupying that office.

Anyanwu also has a restraining order against Ude- Okoye dated January 13, 2025.

However, in a communiqué of the meeting signed by the Chairman of the PDP governors forum, Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said, “The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the NWC on the position of the National Secretary, and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment; consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.”

